Denny’s (DENN) Gets a Hold Rating from MKM Partners

In a report issued on January 12, Brett Levy from MKM Partners maintained a Hold rating on Denny’s (DENN), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Levy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 72.2% success rate. Levy covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Papa John’s International, Brinker International, and Texas Roadhouse.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Denny’s is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.08, implying a -0.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, Stephens also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $22.13 and a one-year low of $4.50. Currently, Denny’s has an average volume of 1.36M.

Denny’s Corp. operates as a family restaurant chain, which owns and operates Denny’s restaurant brand. It provides breakfast, lunch and dinner including craveable burgers, sandwiches, salads and entrees. The company also offers appetizers and desserts cater to the late-night crowd. It has various franchised, licensed, and company-owned restaurants across Canada, Costa Rica, Guam, Honduras, Mexico, New Zealand, Puerto Rico & the United States. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.