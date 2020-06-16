Denny’s (DENN) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

According to TipRanks.com, Tamas is ranked #5315 out of 6685 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Denny’s is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.00.

The company has a one-year high of $23.88 and a one-year low of $4.50. Currently, Denny’s has an average volume of 1.39M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DENN in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Mark Wolfinger, the President of DENN sold 6,884 shares for a total of $78,615.

Denny’s Corp. operates as a family restaurant chain, which owns and operates Denny’s restaurant brand. It provides breakfast, lunch and dinner including craveable burgers, sandwiches, salads and entrees. The company also offers appetizers and desserts cater to the late-night crowd. It has various franchised, licensed, and company-owned restaurants across Canada, Costa Rica, Guam, Honduras, Mexico, New Zealand, Puerto Rico & the United States. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.