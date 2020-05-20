Denison Mines (DNN) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Katie Lachapelle initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Denison Mines (DNN) yesterday and set a price target of C$0.90. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.41.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Denison Mines is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $0.45.

The company has a one-year high of $0.55 and a one-year low of $0.19. Currently, Denison Mines has an average volume of 1.13M.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. It has interest in McClean Lake uranium mill, Zone and Huskie deposits on the Waterbury Lake property. The company operates through the following segments: Mining, Denison Environmental Services, and Corporate and Other. The Mining segment include depreciation and development cost. The Denison Environmental Services segment involves decommissioning services. The Corporate and Other segment relates to management services. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.