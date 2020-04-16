Denbury Resources (DNR) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report issued on April 14, Brad Heffern from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Denbury Resources (DNR), with a price target of $0.25. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.18, close to its 52-week low of $0.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.2% and a 40.5% success rate. Heffern covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Par Pacific Holdings, and Extraction Oil & Gas.

Denbury Resources has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $0.50, a 167.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $0.25 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $2.68 and a one-year low of $0.17. Currently, Denbury Resources has an average volume of 15.57M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Denbury Resources, Inc. engages in the exploitation, drilling, and extraction of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations are focused in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company was founded by Gareth G. Roberts in 1951 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.