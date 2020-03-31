Denbury Resources (DNR) Got Some Bad News

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Michael Scialla downgraded Denbury Resources (DNR) to Sell today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.21, close to its 52-week low of $0.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Scialla has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -22.3% and a 25.1% success rate. Scialla covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Abraxas Petroleum, Matador Resources, and Whiting Petroleum.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Denbury Resources with a $0.51 average price target, representing a 128.6% upside. In a report issued on March 20, Stephens also downgraded the stock to Sell with a $1.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Denbury Resources’ market cap is currently $104.2M and has a P/E ratio of 0.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.08.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Denbury Resources, Inc. engages in the exploitation, drilling, and extraction of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations are focused in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company was founded by Gareth G. Roberts in 1951 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.