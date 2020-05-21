Denbury Resources (DNR) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on May 19, Brad Heffern from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Denbury Resources (DNR), with a price target of $0.25. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.25, close to its 52-week low of $0.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 42.7% success rate. Heffern covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Par Pacific Holdings, and Extraction Oil & Gas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Denbury Resources is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $0.50.

Denbury Resources’ market cap is currently $132M and has a P/E ratio of 0.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.09.

Denbury Resources, Inc. engages in the exploitation, drilling, and extraction of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations are focused in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company was founded by Gareth G. Roberts in 1951 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.