Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, Dane Leone from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $43.17, close to its 52-week high of $45.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 64.9% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Voyager Therapeutics, and Blueprint Medicines.

Denali Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.50, which is a 1.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, BTIG also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Based on Denali Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.85 million and GAAP net loss of $58.76 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.2 million and had a GAAP net loss of $58.34 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.