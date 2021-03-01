Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Dane Leone reiterated a Hold rating on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $64.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 64.4% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Allogene Therapeutics, and Ayala Pharmaceuticals.

Denali Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $93.20.

Based on Denali Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $9.39 million and GAAP net loss of $58.23 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $13.6 million and had a GAAP net loss of $46.26 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DNLI in relation to earlier this year.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.