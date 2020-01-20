Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) Receives a Buy from Nomura

In a report issued on January 15, Christopher Marai from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Marai is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 49.9% success rate. Marai covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Denali Therapeutics with a $31.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $28.87 and a one-year low of $14.24. Currently, Denali Therapeutics has an average volume of 370.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DNLI in relation to earlier this year.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau.