Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, Dane Leone from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $52.27, close to its 52-week high of $52.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 65.3% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Ayala Pharmaceuticals, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $52.69 and a one-year low of $12.39. Currently, Denali Therapeutics has an average volume of 716.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.