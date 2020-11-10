Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Dane Leone from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $60.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 65.9% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Denali Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $58.00.

Based on Denali Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.85 million and GAAP net loss of $58.76 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $13.6 million and had a GAAP net loss of $46.26 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.