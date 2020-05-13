Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) Gets a Buy Rating from Nomura

Nomura analyst Christopher Marai maintained a Buy rating on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) on May 10 and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Marai is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 50.7% success rate. Marai covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Denali Therapeutics with a $29.38 average price target, implying a 23.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $30.41 and a one-year low of $12.39. Currently, Denali Therapeutics has an average volume of 533.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DNLI in relation to earlier this year.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.