Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 42.0% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Denali Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $30.67, which is a 50.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, Jefferies also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $30.41 and a one-year low of $14.24. Currently, Denali Therapeutics has an average volume of 601.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DNLI in relation to earlier this year.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau.

