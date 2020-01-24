Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 51.4% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.00, implying a 32.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Based on Denali Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $46.26 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $77.53 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DNLI in relation to earlier this year.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau.