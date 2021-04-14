Delta Airlines (DAL) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth reiterated a Hold rating on Delta Airlines (DAL) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $48.26, close to its 52-week high of $52.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Syth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 58.6% success rate. Syth covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as United Airlines Holdings, Allegiant Travel Company, and Southwest Airlines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Delta Airlines is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $56.33, a 18.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $52.28 and a one-year low of $17.51. Currently, Delta Airlines has an average volume of 13.39M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DAL in relation to earlier this year.

Georgia-based Delta Air Lines, Inc. is one of the major airlines of the United States and a legacy carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments.