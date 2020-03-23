Delta Airlines (DAL) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

In a report released today, Savanthi Syth from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Delta Airlines (DAL), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.69, close to its 52-week low of $19.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Syth is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 50.2% success rate. Syth covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Southwest Airlines, American Airlines, and Ryanair Holdings.

Delta Airlines has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $53.22, implying a 140.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 13, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $57.00 price target.

Delta Airlines’ market cap is currently $13.67B and has a P/E ratio of 2.92. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.89.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DAL in relation to earlier this year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

