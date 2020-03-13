Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF) Receives a Hold from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kimberly Hedlin maintained a Hold rating on Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF) today and set a price target of C$0.60. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.31, close to its 52-week low of $0.28.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Delta 9 Cannabis is a Hold with an average price target of $0.43.

The company has a one-year high of $1.41 and a one-year low of $0.28. Currently, Delta 9 Cannabis has an average volume of 17.35K.

Delta 9 Cannabis, Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company, which engages in the production of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include kami mist, brooklyn sunrise, sesi star, and oil and sprays. The company was founded by John William Arbuthnot III and John William Arbuthnot IV in 2012 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.