Delphi Technologies (DLPH) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report issued on December 20, Joseph Spak from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Delphi Technologies (DLPH), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.70, close to its 52-week low of $10.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 55.2% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, American Axle, and BorgWarner.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Delphi Technologies is a Hold with an average price target of $13.00.

The company has a one-year high of $26.82 and a one-year low of $10.86. Currently, Delphi Technologies has an average volume of 1.4M.

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies. It operates through the following segments: Powertrain Systems, Aftermarket and Eliminations and Others.