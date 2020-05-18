Delphi Technologies (DLPH) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Armintas Sinkevicius from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Delphi Technologies (DLPH), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Sinkevicius has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -7.7% and a 36.5% success rate. Sinkevicius covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Penske Automotive Group, Group 1 Automotive, and Sonic Automotive.

Delphi Technologies has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $10.60, a -8.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $20.84 and a one-year low of $5.39. Currently, Delphi Technologies has an average volume of 3.42M.

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies. It operates through the following segments: Powertrain Products, Fuel Injection Systems and Electrification & Electronics and Aftermarket. The Powertrain Products segment includes an array of highly engineered products for traditional combustion and hybrid electric vehicles, including variable valvetrain, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, ignition products, canisters, and fuel handling products. The Fuel Injection Systems segment includes gasoline and diesel fuel injection components and systems. The Electrification & Electronics segment consists of engine and transmission control modules and power electronics. The Aftermarket segment sells aftermarket products to independent aftermarket and original equipment service customers The company was Founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.