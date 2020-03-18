Delphi Technologies (DLPH) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on March 16, Joseph Spak from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Delphi Technologies (DLPH), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.19, close to its 52-week low of $8.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.4% and a 46.6% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, American Axle, and BorgWarner.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Delphi Technologies with a $14.17 average price target, implying a 49.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

Based on Delphi Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.06 billion and GAAP net loss of $40 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.17 billion and had a net profit of $135 million.

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies. It operates through the following segments: Powertrain Products, Fuel Injection Systems and Electrification & Electronics and Aftermarket.