Delphi Technologies (DLPH) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Delphi Technologies (DLPH). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 58.1% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Caterpillar, and BorgWarner.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Delphi Technologies is a Hold with an average price target of $15.60, representing a 2.0% upside. In a report issued on January 29, Cowen & Co. also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $17.00 price target.

Based on Delphi Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.03 billion and net profit of $14 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.17 billion and had a net profit of $135 million.

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies. It operates through the following segments: Powertrain Systems, Aftermarket and Eliminations and Others.