Delphi Technologies (DLPH) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

In a report issued on February 14, Brian Johnson from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Delphi Technologies (DLPH), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.16.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Delphi Technologies with a $15.83 average price target, which is a 5.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 30, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Delphi Technologies’ market cap is currently $1.3B and has a P/E ratio of 82.62. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.14.

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies. It operates through the following segments: Powertrain Products, Fuel Injection Systems and Electrification & Electronics and Aftermarket.