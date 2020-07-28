DelMar Pharmaceuticals (DMPI) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group

In a report released yesterday, Naureen Quibria from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to DelMar Pharmaceuticals (DMPI), with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Quibria is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 71.4% success rate. Quibria covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Achieve Life Sciences, and Onconova Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DelMar Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on DelMar Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.96 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $1.66 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical and biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. It pipeline includes the VAL-083. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.