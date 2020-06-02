DelMar Pharmaceuticals (DMPI) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy assigned a Buy rating to DelMar Pharmaceuticals (DMPI) yesterday and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.82.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 45.2% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DelMar Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.00.

The company has a one-year high of $2.66 and a one-year low of $0.38. Currently, DelMar Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 314.2K.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical and biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. It pipeline includes the VAL-083. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.