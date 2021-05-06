Dell Technologies (DELL) Receives a Hold from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Matthew Cabral maintained a Hold rating on Dell Technologies (DELL) today and set a price target of $98.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $99.45, close to its 52-week high of $103.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Cabral is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 66.7% success rate. Cabral covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and TELUS International (CDA).

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dell Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $109.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Dell Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $26.11 billion and net profit of $1.23 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $24.03 billion and had a net profit of $408 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Dell Technologies Inc. is a multinational information technology company which is engaged in providing hardware and software services solutions. The comapny, through its Client Solutions Group (CSG), sells desktops, notebooks, workstations, third-party software and peripherals. Meanwhile, it offers storage, networking and servers as well as attached software and peripherals through its Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG). Under the VMware division, the company provides cloud management, compute, storage and availability, networking and security, and other end-user computing solutions.

Read More on DELL: