Dell Technologies (DELL) Gets a Hold Rating from Nomura

In a report released today, Jeff Kvaal from Nomura maintained a Hold rating on Dell Technologies (DELL), with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Kvaal is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 48.8% success rate. Kvaal covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, CommScope Holding, and Juniper Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dell Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $53.22, a 61.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $70.55 and a one-year low of $25.51. Currently, Dell Technologies has an average volume of 3.25M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 107 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware.