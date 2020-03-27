Dell Technologies (DELL) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Tim Long from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Dell Technologies (DELL), with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 59.8% success rate. Long covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and Motorola Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dell Technologies with a $47.89 average price target, representing a 19.9% upside. In a report issued on March 16, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

Based on Dell Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $24.03 billion and net profit of $408 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $23.84 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $299 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 107 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware. The CSG segment consists of sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products, and notebooks. The VMware segment provides compute, cloud management, networking and security, storage and availability, and other end-user computing offerings. The company was founded by Michael Saul Dell in 1984 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

