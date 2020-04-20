Delek US Holdings (DK) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Brad Heffern maintained a Hold rating on Delek US Holdings (DK) on April 17 and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.2% and a 40.4% success rate. Heffern covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Par Pacific Holdings, and Extraction Oil & Gas.

Delek US Holdings has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $18.50, which is a 28.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $44.09 and a one-year low of $7.79. Currently, Delek US Holdings has an average volume of 2.47M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DK in relation to earlier this year.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products. The Logistics segment gathers, transports, and stores crude oil and markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. The Retail segment markets gasoline, diesel and other refined petroleum products, and convenience merchandise through a network of company-operated retail fuel and convenience stores. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Brentwood, TN.