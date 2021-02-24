Delek US Holdings (DK) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst T J Schultz maintained a Hold rating on Delek US Holdings (DK) on February 22 and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.70, close to its 52-week high of $27.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 65.3% success rate. Schultz covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Equitrans Midstream, and NGL Energy Partners.

Delek US Holdings has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $21.25, representing a -18.0% downside. In a report issued on February 22, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Delek US Holdings’ market cap is currently $1.89B and has a P/E ratio of -5.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.92.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products. The Logistics segment gathers, transports, and stores crude oil and markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. The Retail segment markets gasoline, diesel and other refined petroleum products, and convenience merchandise through a network of company-operated retail fuel and convenience stores. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Brentwood, TN.