Delek US Holdings (DK) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Benny Wong maintained a Hold rating on Delek US Holdings (DK) today and set a price target of $13.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.53, close to its 52-week low of $7.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Wong has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -10.3% and a 34.8% success rate. Wong covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Marathon Petroleum, Hollyfrontier, and Valero Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Delek US Holdings is a Hold with an average price target of $18.23, a 74.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 9, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Based on Delek US Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.54 billion and net profit of $87.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.48 billion and had a net profit of $77.3 million.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products. The Logistics segment gathers, transports, and stores crude oil and markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. The Retail segment markets gasoline, diesel and other refined petroleum products, and convenience merchandise through a network of company-operated retail fuel and convenience stores. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Brentwood, TN.