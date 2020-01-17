Delek US Holdings (DK) Receives a Hold from Citigroup

Citigroup analyst Prashant Rao maintained a Hold rating on Delek US Holdings (DK) today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.11, close to its 52-week low of $29.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Rao is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 44.0% success rate. Rao covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Marathon Petroleum, Valero Energy, and Phillips 66.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Delek US Holdings with a $37.63 average price target, which is a 19.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, Barclays also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

Based on Delek US Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $51.3 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $116 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DK in relation to earlier this year.

