Delek US Holdings (DK) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins maintained a Buy rating on Delek US Holdings (DK) today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 58.4% success rate. Jenkins covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Dcp Midstream Partners, and Holly Energy Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Delek US Holdings is a Hold with an average price target of $18.91.

The company has a one-year high of $44.09 and a one-year low of $7.79. Currently, Delek US Holdings has an average volume of 2.52M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DK in relation to earlier this year.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products. The Logistics segment gathers, transports, and stores crude oil and markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. The Retail segment markets gasoline, diesel and other refined petroleum products, and convenience merchandise through a network of company-operated retail fuel and convenience stores. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Brentwood, TN.