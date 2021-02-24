Delek US Holdings (DK) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, Justin Jenkins from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Delek US Holdings (DK). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.70, close to its 52-week high of $27.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 61.1% success rate. Jenkins covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Crossamerica Partners, and Holly Energy Partners.

Delek US Holdings has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $21.43.

Based on Delek US Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.06 billion and GAAP net loss of $88.1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.33 billion and had a net profit of $51.3 million.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products. The Logistics segment gathers, transports, and stores crude oil and markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. The Retail segment markets gasoline, diesel and other refined petroleum products, and convenience merchandise through a network of company-operated retail fuel and convenience stores. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Brentwood, TN.