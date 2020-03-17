Delek Logistics (DKL) Gets a Sell Rating from Wells Fargo

In a report released today, Ned Baramov from Wells Fargo maintained a Sell rating on Delek Logistics (DKL). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.26, close to its 52-week low of $6.90.

Baramov has an average return of 73.0% when recommending Delek Logistics.

According to TipRanks.com, Baramov is ranked #3671 out of 6126 analysts.

Delek Logistics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell.

Delek Logistics’ market cap is currently $177.3M and has a P/E ratio of 2.78. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.21.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DKL in relation to earlier this year.

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.