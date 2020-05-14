Delek Logistics (DKL) Gets a Hold Rating from Wells Fargo

In a report released today, Ned Baramov from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Delek Logistics (DKL). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Baramov is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -2.7% and a 55.6% success rate. Baramov covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Crestwood Equity, Enable Midstream, and Global Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Delek Logistics is a Hold with an average price target of $12.50, implying a -32.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Delek Logistics’ market cap is currently $550.8M and has a P/E ratio of 6.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.45.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DKL in relation to earlier this year.

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling. The Pipelines & Transportation segment consists of crude oil transportation pipelines, refined product pipelines, crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks. The Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling segment provides marketing services for refined products output of the Tyler refinery, other than jet fuel and petroleum coke. Delek Logistics Partners was founded on April 24, 2012 and is headquartered in Brentwood, TN.