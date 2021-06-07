Delcath Systems (DCTH) Receives a Buy from BTIG

BTIG analyst Marie Thibault reiterated a Buy rating on Delcath Systems (DCTH) today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 66.2% and a 61.6% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Irhythm Technologies, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Delcath Systems with a $24.00 average price target.

Based on Delcath Systems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $388K and GAAP net loss of $6.75 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $294K and had a GAAP net loss of $7.86 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DCTH in relation to earlier this year.

Delcath Systems, Inc. is an oncology company, which focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. It develops and commercializes CHEMOSAT and Melphalan Hydrochloride for Injection, which is a proprietary product used with the Delcath Hepatic Delivery System. The company was founded in August 1988 and is headquartered in New York, NY.