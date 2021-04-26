Delcath Systems (DCTH) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Canaccord Genuity and Roth Capital gave Delcath Systems (NASDAQ: DCTH) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from BTIG. Analyst Marie Thibault reiterated a Buy rating on Delcath Systems today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 74.1% and a 61.5% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Edwards Lifesciences, and Irhythm Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Delcath Systems is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.00.

The company has a one-year high of $25.18 and a one-year low of $6.06. Currently, Delcath Systems has an average volume of 287K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DCTH in relation to earlier this year.

Delcath Systems, Inc. is an oncology company, which focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. It develops and commercializes CHEMOSAT and Melphalan Hydrochloride for Injection, which is a proprietary product used with the Delcath Hepatic Delivery System. The company was founded in August 1988 and is headquartered in New York, NY.