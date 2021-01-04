Delcath Systems (DCTH) Initiated with a Buy at BTIG

BTIG analyst Marie Thibault initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Delcath Systems (DCTH) today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 61.7% and a 72.7% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Irhythm Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Delcath Systems with a $23.00 average price target.

Delcath Systems’ market cap is currently $103.9M and has a P/E ratio of 0.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 30.96.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DCTH in relation to earlier this year.

Delcath Systems, Inc. is an oncology company, which focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. It develops and commercializes CHEMOSAT and Melphalan Hydrochloride for Injection, which is a proprietary product used with the Delcath Hepatic Delivery System. The company was founded in August 1988 and is headquartered in New York, NY.