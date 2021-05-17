Delcath Systems (DCTH) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report issued on May 14, Arlinda Lee from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Delcath Systems (DCTH), with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 48.4% success rate. Lee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Delcath Systems has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.00, a 142.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, BTIG also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

Delcath Systems’ market cap is currently $66.02M and has a P/E ratio of -2.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.30.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DCTH in relation to earlier this year.

Delcath Systems, Inc. is an oncology company, which focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. It develops and commercializes CHEMOSAT and Melphalan Hydrochloride for Injection, which is a proprietary product used with the Delcath Hepatic Delivery System. The company was founded in August 1988 and is headquartered in New York, NY.