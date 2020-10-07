Del Taco Restaurants (TACO) Receives a Buy from Wedbush

In a report released today, Nick Setyan from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Del Taco Restaurants (TACO), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 57.2% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Papa John’s International, Dine Brands Global, and Cheesecake Factory.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Del Taco Restaurants is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.00.

The company has a one-year high of $9.82 and a one-year low of $2.45. Currently, Del Taco Restaurants has an average volume of 516.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TACO in relation to earlier this year.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating restaurants featuring fresh and fast made-to-order cuisine, including both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. It offers Mexican-inspired food, such as tacos and burritos, and American classics, such as Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded on June 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.