Del Taco Restaurants (TACO) Receives a Buy from Jefferies

In a report released today, Andy Barish from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Del Taco Restaurants (TACO), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Barish is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 55.4% success rate. Barish covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Dave & Busters Entertainment, and Papa John’s International.

Del Taco Restaurants has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.67.

Based on Del Taco Restaurants’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $157 million and GAAP net loss of $114 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $157 million and had a net profit of $5.65 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TACO in relation to earlier this year.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating restaurants featuring fresh and fast made-to-order cuisine, including both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. It offers Mexican-inspired food, such as tacos and burritos, and American classics, such as Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded on June 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.