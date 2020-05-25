Deere (DE) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Seth Weber maintained a Buy rating on Deere (DE) on May 22 and set a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $140.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 52.4% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, Manitowoc Company, and Caterpillar.

Deere has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $162.30, representing a 9.7% upside. In a report issued on May 21, Jefferies also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $181.99 and a one-year low of $106.14. Currently, Deere has an average volume of 2.28M.

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts. The Construction and Forestry segment offers machines and service parts used in construction, earthmoving, road building, material handling, and timber harvesting. The Financial Services segment finances sales and leases by John Deere dealers of new and used agriculture and turf equipment and construction and forestry equipment. The company was founded by John Deere in 1837 and is headquartered in Moline, IL.