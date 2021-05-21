Deere (DE) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Kristen Owen from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Deere (DE), with a price target of $416.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $355.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Owen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 27.3% and a 73.7% success rate. Owen covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as CNH Industrial, Raven, and Agco.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Deere is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $408.64, implying a 14.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, Evercore ISI also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $455.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $400.34 and a one-year low of $138.11. Currently, Deere has an average volume of 1.67M.

Founded in 1837, Illinois-based Deere & Co. manufactures and distributes various equipment that is used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. The company operates through three business segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services.