Deere (DE) Receives a Buy from Citigroup

In a report released today, Timothy Thein from Citigroup maintained a Buy rating on Deere (DE), with a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $133.03, close to its 52-week low of $128.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Thein is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.4% and a 42.6% success rate. Thein covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, Manitowoc Company, and Parker Hannifin.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Deere with a $169.92 average price target, which is a 23.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Buy.

Deere’s market cap is currently $40.89B and has a P/E ratio of 12.75. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.43.

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services.