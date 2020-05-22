Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Wells Fargo and Pivotal Research gave Deckers Outdoor (NYSE: DECK) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Susquehanna. Analyst Sam Poser reiterated a Buy rating on Deckers Outdoor today and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $168.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Poser is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -4.0% and a 46.2% success rate. Poser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Canada Goose Holdings, and Wolverine World Wide.

Deckers Outdoor has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $186.90, representing a 15.2% upside. In a report issued on May 14, Wells Fargo also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Deckers Outdoor’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $939 million and net profit of $202 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $874 million and had a net profit of $196 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer. The UGG Brand segment offers a line of premium footwear, apparel, and accessories. The HOKA Brand segment sells footwear and apparel that offers enhanced cushioning and inherent stability with minimal weight, originally designed for ultra-runners. The Teva Brand segment focuses on the sport sandal and modern outdoor lifestyle category, such as sandals, shoes, and boots. The Sanuk Brand segment originated in Southern California surf culture and has emerged into a lifestyle brand with a presence in the relaxed casual shoe and sandal categories. The Other Brands segment includes the Koolaburra by UGG brand. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of retail stores and e-commerce websites. The company was founded by Douglas B. Otto in 1973 and is headquartered in Goleta, CA.