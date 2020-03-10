Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Piper Sandler and H.C. Wainwright gave Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DCPH) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Nomura. Analyst Christopher Marai maintained a Buy rating on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Marai is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 45.1% success rate. Marai covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $73.83, implying a 57.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $71.11 and a one-year low of $19.88. Currently, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 583.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DCPH in relation to earlier this year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company which develops and manufactures kinase inhibitor treatments for cancer by cutting off the ability of tumor cells to thrive and spread. The company designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors. It also develops two other clinical-stage drug candidates, DCC-3014 and rebastinib, as immuno-oncology kinase, inhibitors targeting the kinases CSF1R, and TIE2 kinas. The company was founded by Peter A. Petillo and Daniel L. Flynn in November 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.