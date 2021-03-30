Decibel Therapeutics (DBTX) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Citigroup and Barclays gave Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DBTX) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from BMO Capital. Analyst Matthew Luchini reiterated a Buy rating on Decibel Therapeutics today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.59, close to its 52-week low of $10.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Luchini is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 42.2% success rate. Luchini covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Evelo Biosciences.

Decibel Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.75.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DBTX in relation to earlier this year.

Decibel Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. It aims to restore and improve hearing and balance through the restoration and regeneration of functional hair cells and non-sensory support cells within the inner ear.