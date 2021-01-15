DBV Technologies SA – American (DBVT) Receives a Hold from Stifel Nicolaus

In a report released yesterday, Derek Archila from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Hold rating on DBV Technologies SA – American (DBVT). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 49.4% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

DBV Technologies SA – American has an analyst consensus of Hold.

DBV Technologies SA – American’s market cap is currently $408.9M and has a P/E ratio of -2.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.61.

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. It focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients. It also designs a robust clinical development program that includes ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin peanut, and Viaskin milk as well as pre-clinical development of Viaskin egg. The company was founded by Pierre-Henri Benhamou, Stéphane Benhamou, Bertrand Dupont, Christophe Dupont and Pierre-Yves Vannerom on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.