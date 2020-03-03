Daxor (DXR) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Anthony Vendetti maintained a Buy rating on Daxor (DXR) today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 47.7% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Ellex Medical Lasers, and Ra Medical Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Daxor.

The company has a one-year high of $19.25 and a one-year low of $7.13. Currently, Daxor has an average volume of 10.47K.

Daxor Corp. is a biotechnology company which develops and manufactures BVA-100 blood volume analyzer, an instrument that measures human blood volume. Its IDANT division provides autologous blood storage; and andrology services, such as semen analysis, sperm washing and general lab testing.