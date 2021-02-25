Dawson James Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR)

Carrie Williams- February 25, 2021, 4:07 AM EDT

In a report issued on February 18, Jason Kolbert from Dawson James maintained a Buy rating on Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Kolbert has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -3.0% and a 39.3% success rate. Kolbert covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sorrento Therapeutics, Anavex Life Sciences, and ADiTx Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Citius Pharmaceuticals with a $6.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.90 and a one-year low of $0.42. Currently, Citius Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 9.6M.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products. It offers Mino-Lok, a patented solution to treat and salvage infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for treatment of hemorrhoids. The company was founded by Ralph Montrone on January 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

